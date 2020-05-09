News in Pics May 9: Best photos from around the world

Home
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Bengaluru 2040
Karnataka
Top Stories
20 in '20
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Budget 2020
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Features
Metrolife
Entertainment
Travel
Spectrum
Sunday Herald
Living
DH Education
Newsletter
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
SUPPORT DH
JOURNALISM
Saturday 9 May 2020
updated: 8:06 am IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 31 ° C Mist
Sensex: 31642.7
+199.32
Nifty: 9251.5
+52.45
Home
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Bengaluru 2040
Karnataka
Top Stories
20 in '20
Politics
Districts
National
Top Stories
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Budget 2020
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Entertainment
DH Showtime
Entertainment News
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
Newsletter
IN BRIEF:
Amazon deforestation surges
''Torn' over US-China deal'
Deccan Herald E-paper: May 9
'Learn to live with COVID-19'
COVID-19: Mask won't save us
Not all men, but enough
Home
International
News in Pics May 9: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics May 9: Best photos from around the world
X
Share via
Share permalink
Coronavirus
COVID-19
spain
USA
Las Vegas
Germany
World War II
Uruguay
Queen Elizabeth II
United Kingdom