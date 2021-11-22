In Pics | Countries where the gender pay gap is widest
UPDATED : Nov 22 2021, 10:40 IST
World news | pay gap | South Korea | Finland | United States | Germany | Belgium | Japan | United Kingdom | Mexico |
From South Korea to Belgium, here are the eight countries with the widest gender pay gap, among selected OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] countries in 2020. Differences in median full-time earnings were considered
In Pics | Countries where the gender pay gap is widest.
1 | South Korea | Gender pay gap: 31.5%. Credit: Pixabay Photo
2 | Japan | Gender pay gap: 22.5%. Credit: Reuters Photo
3 | United States of America | Gender pay gap: 17.7%. Credit: iStock Photo
4 | Finland | Gender pay gap: 17.2%. Credit: Pixabay Photo
5 | Germany | Gender pay gap: 13.9%. Credit: Pixabay Photo
6 | United Kingdom | Gender pay gap: 12.3%. Credit: Pixabay Photo
7 | Mexico | Gender pay gap: 9.6%. Credit: Pixabay Photo
8 | Belgium | Gender pay gap: 3.4%. Credit: Pixabay Photo
