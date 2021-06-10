A sticky situation

On a walk down the beach, you must have noticed wet rocks on the shore dotted with small shelled sea critters called mussels and barnacles. They have one of the strongest natural adhesives that work underwater, which helps them withstand fierce waves and predators.

While barnacles fuse themselves to surfaces, mussels cling on using a bunch of fine hair with adhesives at their ends. This allows mussels to drift into water and find more nutrients.

Unlike most adhesives which come undone after coming in contact with water, mussel glue has compounds called DOPA and lysine that work together to make the bonds tough and waterproof. Incidentally, DOPA is a precursor compound to dopamine.

So, taking a cue from these mussel adhesives, scientists have created a biocompatible glue that works great even in wet regions, like the insides of a human body.

Mussel-inspired adhesives mimic compounds that give mussels their grip while also being environment-friendly. They can be immensely useful for stitching together tissues after surgeries, especially the delicate membranes of newborns.

In another instance, scientists have developed mussel-inspired adhesive patches carrying compounds that heal broken blood vessels. These adhesive patches are harmless in humans and can attach to uneven surfaces.

What’s more, some scientists, inspired by both the strong filaments of mussels and the cementing property of barnacles, have created a non-toxic composite adhesive from silk and a polymer of dopamine. This glue works well under both wet and dry conditions and is much stronger than the synthetic glues in the market.

In fact, mussels and barnacles have contributed to many other applications of their abilities in areas such as dental restoration, marine engineering, sensor engineering and chemical production. Looks like these clinging creatures from the ocean are not done inspiring us yet.