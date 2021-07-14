Are Delta sub-lineages AY.1, AY.2 more transmissible?

Delta sub-lineages AY.1, AY.2 unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta: INSACOG

In a recent bulletin, it also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new sub-lineage of Delta

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delta variant sub-lineages -- AY.1 and AY.2 -- are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta said INSACOG, a consortium of government panel involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus.

In a recent bulletin, it also said that AY.3 has been identified as a new sub-lineage of Delta and it is defined by 'ORF1a:I3731V common AY.1 mutations except for S:417'.

It is primarily seen in the US with single reclassified case in the UK and India. There are no known significant properties of this mutation but since it is a Delta VOC sub-lineage, INSACOG will continue to monitor it, the bulletin stated.

"It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta. They also continue to be below 1 per cent in available sequences from June in India," the INSACOG said.

