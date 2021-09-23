Dramatic drop in RT-PCR test costs

In March 2020, the cost of an RT-PCR test was roughly about Rs 1,800. Today, each test costs roughly about Rs 4.50.

This dramatic decline in testing costs has been partly credited to the Indigenization of Diagnostics (InDx) programme, which is being operated out of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), a Department of Biotechnology initiative and a member of the Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSC). The cluster also includes the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS-TIFR).

In a press note, C-CAMP said indigenisation was achieved by establishing a strong supply chain network for micro, small and medium enterprises, that scientific support was provided and gaps were identified in the development and production of test kits.

Currently, almost 42 of India’s 100 test kit manufacturers are part of the BLiSc. Since June 2020, the C-CAMP partner portfolio has grown to 70 diagnostic kit manufacturers, four academic technology developers, 23 reagent manufacturers, and 30 service providers. About 80% of RT-PCR test kits being used in India are domestically produced.