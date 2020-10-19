'Sputnik V's 1st result to add data from 5k-10k people'

First results of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V's trial to include data from 5,000-10,000 people: Developers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 21:43 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Interim results from Russia's late-stage human trial of a Covid-19 vaccine could include data from 5,000-10,000 participants, Denis Logunov, a director at the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said on Monday.

The trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, involving 40,000 volunteers, has been underway in Moscow since the beginning of September. Interim results are expected to be published in November. 

Russia
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Sputnik V
Coronavirus vaccine

