First results of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V's trial to include data from 5,000-10,000 people: Developers

Interim results from Russia's late-stage human trial of a Covid-19 vaccine could include data from 5,000-10,000 participants, Denis Logunov, a director at the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said on Monday.
The trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, involving 40,000 volunteers, has been underway in Moscow since the beginning of September. Interim results are expected to be published in November.
Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt
36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru
Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?