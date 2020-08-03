Flying Elephants selected for Wildscreen Film Festival

Flying Elephants selected for Wildscreen Film Festival 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 03 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 15:58 ist
Representative photo: Credit: AFP

Flying Elephants – A Mother’s Hope, a short film which depicts how human interventions such as forest fragmentation and wildlife trade have disrupted the movement and lives of elephants, is a part of the inaugural Official Selection Program at the Wildscreen Film Festival 2020. The virtual edition of the film festival will be held from October 19-23, 2020.

The film took about two years to make, and is six minutes long. The story is narrated in the Betta Kuruba tribal language, in the voice of a mother elephant. The film ends on an optimistic note – to move the audience and mobilise efforts towards the conservation of elephants and their remaining natural habitats.
The short film is directed by Prakash Matada and is supported by the Centre for Wildlife Studies and Saving Nature.

Asia’s only chosen film, Flying Elephants – A Mother’s Hope was picked as one of 18 short films from submissions from more than 40 countries.

Short film
elephant

