Half a million sharks may be killed for Covid-19 vaccines

In a shocking approximation, a shark support group has estimated that half a million sharks may have to be killed to immunise the entire world with the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is because sharks are harvested for a natural oil called squalene that is being used in Covid-19 vaccine candidates. This natural oil is used as an ingredient that increases the effectiveness of a vaccine by creating a stronger immune response.

Around 3,000 sharks are needed to extract one tonne of squalene, so immunising everyone in the world with one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine containing squalene would require around 250,000 sharks. Similarly, half a million if two doses are required, which researchers are saying is very likely.

According to the Shark Allies, vulnerable species are targeted for being rich in squalene. This includes the gulper shark and the basking shark.

Stefanie Brendl, founder of California-based Shark Allies said in a Facebook caption to her change.org petition, “No, we are not trying to slow down or hinder the production of a vaccine. We simply ask that testing of non-animal derived squalene is conducted alongside shark squalene so it can be replaced as soon as possible. At billions of doses needed per year, for decades to come, it is critical that we don't rely on a wild animal resource.”

“Squalene can be made from olive oil, sugarcane, bacteria, and potentially even from algae,” she added.