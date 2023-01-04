IISc tool tests faster, electrically charged bone regeneration

Electrical stimulation could be used to help stem cells grow to fully formed bone cells, at a faster rate, a tool developed by an Indian Institute of Science (IISc) research team has demonstrated. The IISc said the technology could have critical applications in the production of implants.

The human bones’ piezoelectric property, or their ability to accumulate electric charge when under mechanical stress, set the context for the fundamental research. Existing studies have shown how an external electric field could improve the flow of calcium ions into the stem cells, help them divide into daughter cells faster, and cause the bones to grow.

For developing the tool, the research team created a composite material from a polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) base, mixed with barium titanate and carbon nanotubes.

The presence of the electroactive PVDF – electric charge could alter its shape and size – meant that the medium could “mimic” the environment within the body, where the accumulated charge helps bone growth.

Tracking cell growth: The medium was attached to the stem cells and their growth, in the presence of an electric field (active for 10 minutes a day), was studied. The cells were found to have grown to fully formed bone cells at a much faster rate.

The researchers were led by Bikramjit Basu, professor at the Materials Research Centre, and Hardik J. Pandya, associate professor at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering.

“The work studies the potential of electrical charge in helping stem cells grow into osteoblasts (the cells that form bone tissue). Subsequent phases will involve a deeper analysis of the impact (of the intervention),” Pandya told DH. He said the next phase would involve in vivo trials with rabbit femurs.

IISc said the technology aided bone regeneration that is faster than what is achieved through conventional techniques. It said the research could help in the design of implants that integrate with broken bones and ensure quicker healing.