Needed: a shared purpose in science & tech

In the 75th year of our independence, we should celebrate, introspect, and urgently put our shoulders to the wheel at the centre of our flag and ensure that we are effective in enabling the use of science in social and economic transformation through sustainable growth.

While much of our success in research has been through the efforts of our national laboratories, research in older universities is now seen as struggling. On the positive side, there has been a recent increase in research in our university system with the formation of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research. They and the Indian Institute of Science attract students and faculty, who are amongst the brightest. Many newer private universities also aim to combine research and education. The Indian Institutes of Technology have invested in research programmes, particularly in climate change, renewable energy, telecommunication and electronics. The university system remains the spring from which the wells of discovery and innovation in India and abroad have been fed. Research by industry has also grown in recent years, particularly in the pharma and biotech sectors. India’s contribution to global good through generic drugs and vaccines has had an enormous impact and would not have been possible without the contribution of our research institutions, universities and public-sector companies. The more recent growth of the information technology sector, and of the start-up ecosystem are also anchored in quality education. All of this is to be celebrated.

But introspection is needed if we are to grasp and shape the near future in a competitive and demanding world. There are many different views on why science in India is not growing exponentially, despite extraordinary talent and substantial resources. One is that this has its roots in the growth of national laboratories at the expense of research expansion in the university system. Another is that research in the university system today puts emphasis on following a set of arcane processes over enabling outcomes and impact. A third view is that the industry needs to greatly ramp up its research investment. And, finally, regulatory and compliance processes are seen as complicated and burdensome.

In a situation of extraordinary achievement, capability, talent and energy, it is clear that an unshackling of the scientific enterprise is needed. Further, while the university system remains the spring from which the wells of discovery and innovation have been fed, about 90% of our research support goes to elite institutions where about only 10% of students go. This asymmetry needs to change. A National Research Foundation that broadens the footprint of research to spread across was announced in a recent budget speech. The true realisation of the NRF will not only increase support but will also qualitatively change the way research is done. Inverting the current situation where national labs suck the best talent from the university system, the NRF will make the national labs across the country partners of the universities. In several cities, dozens of top laboratories and universities are located cheek-by-jowl, yet in silos. Their open collaboration and sharing of resources are needed. Finally, national research agencies should spend most of their funds on the broader university system. However, only listing such demands, to be executed ‘top-down’, will be a mistake. Scientists must also act and develop a shared purpose with society, with industry, and with the governments at the state and centre.

If society is to see the value of supporting science, scientists must not just be involved in the public communication of science but enable a public demand for science. For a start, if scientists set themselves the task of interacting with society on sustainable growth, clean energy, and environmental protection, and by working with the government at all levels much can be accomplished. Our science academies, leading institutions and industry bodies must serve as bridges connecting science, society, industry, and government. Simultaneously reducing inefficiencies and by increasing support, we must set a goal of doubling the positive impact of science on society every two and a half years. This is feasible because today's science pivots on ideas, design, and their integration into action. Technological applications of previous decades, such as high agricultural yield, came about when we posed no limits on the use of resources such as water or pesticides. Today, if we demand a high yield while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and insist on the sustainable use of resources, this can be done speedily. Charting out where science can have the most value to our society through increased efficiency and the application of new discoveries, can come when the directions are defined by society and not by scientists alone. When society sees research in India as essential for India and the world, there will be more support for research. Scientists and society must develop a shared purpose to make this happen.

