ISRO hot-tests Gaganyaan service module propulsion system

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS). The test, conducted at the ISRO propulsion complex in Mahendragiri – in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu – involved five liquid apogee motor (LAM) engines with 440 Newton thrust and 16 reaction control system (RCS) thrusters with a 100 N thrust, ISRO said on Thursday.

While the LAM engines provide the main propulsive force during the ascending phase of the mission, the RCS thrusters ensure precise attitude correction.

The first hot test of what is the second phase of tests ahead of the human spaceflight mission ran for 250 seconds and demonstrated the integrated performance of the SMPS, ISRO said. It involved LAM engines firing in continuous mode, along with RCS thrusters, adhering to the test profile.

During the first phase of the tests, ISRO had conducted five hot tests for a combined duration of 2,750 seconds. The Gaganyaan SMPS is designed, developed, and realised by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

The national space agency said with the successful completion of the hot test, the SMPS has advanced in demonstrating its integrated performance in the full configuration. “ISRO has scheduled five additional tests to demonstrate both nominal and off-nominal mission scenarios, reinforcing the rigour of testing and the commitment to mission success,” it said.