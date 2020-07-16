J&J eyes for late-stage study of Covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson eyes September for late-stage study of potential Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 16 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 19:58 ist
Company logo for Johnson & Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it was in talks to begin late-stage studies of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in September.

"We are in discussions with the National Institute of Health with the objective to start the Phase III clinical trial ahead of its original schedule, potentially in late September," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said.

The company is on track to begin its early-stage human trial of the vaccine later this month, expected to begin in Belgium on July 22, Stoffels said on a post-earnings conference call.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson
Vaccine

