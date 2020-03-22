Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO expert

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO expert

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 22 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that there need to be public health measures to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.

"What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them," Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

"The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
WHO
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

 