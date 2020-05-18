New invention by ESDS gives coronavirus test results in less than 5 minutes

One of India’s leading IT solutions company, ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd, has come up with a rapid COVID-19 detection solution. The test results would be available in five minutes flat.

It has been given brand name - AA+ COVID-19 Testing Solution powered by Deepiotics. The solution is an AI-enabled tool that detects COVID-19 from Chest X-ray (CXR).

It is a complete contactless testing procedure, where all that the health officials have to do is to collect the Chest X-ray reports, upload them on a web browser and just click on the submit button.

Post clicking on the submit button, it will quickly indicate whether the patient is suffering from COVID-19 or not. This testing solution has now been successfully implemented under Proof of Concept by various Municipal Corporation’s, Civil Hospitals, State Government hospitals and major private hospitals in India.

ESDS Group CEO & CMD, Piyush Somani, said: "This solution that we have developed is the need of the hour as the number of cases are rising every day, thereby, putting a strain on the COVID-19 testing centres. This techonolgy will also allay the apprehensions of patients who otherwise have to wait anxiously for days to discover whether they have COVID-19.’’

This rapid COVID-19 testing solution has scanned over 1000s’ of CXRs obtained from various countries, including- India, the USA, UK and Italy.

Through this unique, cost-effective and rapid detection testing solution, ESDS promises to help the governments not only in India but also on a global level to fight this pandemic.