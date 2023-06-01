NISAR developed by NASA and ISRO set for January launch

NISAR developed by NASA and ISRO set for January launch

The observatory is aimed at measuring the earth’s changing ecosystems, ice mass, ocean levels and natural hazards including tsunamis

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 00:50 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The NASA Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), the low earth orbit observatory being jointly developed by NASA and Isro, is on course for a January 2024 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Ana Maria Guerrero, NISAR system manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said the operations team was looking to complete the testing and set a “December-January time frame” for the launch.

Also Read | ISRO launches GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite from Sriharikota
 

The observatory is aimed at measuring the earth’s changing ecosystems, ice mass, ocean levels and natural hazards including tsunamis, earthquakes, and landslides. NISAR is equipped with a dual-band SAR and comes with capabilities to achieve high-resolution data, covering changes to the centimetre and imaging the entire earth in 12 days.

"For the project, the two teams brought different kinds of expertise to the table. It has been an exciting collaboration between the two organisations (NASA and Isro) and we do see a possibility of such collaborations in the future," Guerrero told DH.

The data, sourced as part of the mission, will be made freely available to the public. Access to the data is expected to significantly enhance applications for analysis across domains – from glacier flow rates to cropland changes to disaster planning. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NASA
ISRO
Science News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

 