No decrease in effectiveness if Covid-19 jab and flu vaccine is taken together: WHO

'No drop in efficacy if Covid, flu jabs taken together'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2021, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 18:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

People can get inoculated against Covid-19 and seasonal influenza at the same time without compromising the vaccines' effectiveness, a World Health Organisation official said on Thursday.

"Anybody can get both the vaccines together - there is no decrease in the effectiveness of either of the vaccines when given together at one point of time," Siddhartha Datta, the WHO Europe's regional adviser for vaccines, told a news briefing.

