Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe and people adjusting to the new normal, here comes an innovation – a UV sanitizer that fits in one's pocket.

MY UV One, India’s first indigenously-developed pocket sanitizer, has ultraviolet (UV-C) lights that kill bacteria and viruses when held at a distance of 7 cm within 70 seconds.

Developed by MY, the product seeks to help people as they slowly start travelling and returning to the everyday normal.

This certified sanitizer has a state-of-the-art Tilt sensor that allows the device to sanitize surfaces and also prevent unintended and accidental UV ray exposure to the human skin. It has a battery capacity of 300mAh and can produce 70 flashes with one charge. It is priced at Rs 1,999.

Commenting on the product, Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, Founder and CEO of MY, said, “UV One sanitiser is novel to our country and is essential for every individual as they step out of their homes. While all of us have inculcated certain health and safety measures in our lifestyles, these products would help us stay fashionable and stylish, while also staying safe.”

According to him, the product is portable and chargeable just like any other regular technology devices.