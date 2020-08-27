Obesity increases risk of death by Covid-19 by 48%, study shows

Obesity increases the risk of death due to Covid-19 by up to 50% and may make vaccines less effective, a new study shows.

The study, a collaborative effort between the University of North Carolina, Saudi Health Council and the World Bank, governments of the world will have to take more measures to tackle obesity. The lead researcher of the study called the findings "scary".

According to the study, obese people, who are defined as having a BMI over 30, face a 113% higher risk of hospitalisation due to Covid-19, 74% higher risk of needing intensive care, and 48% higher risk of dying.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The study was published in the journal Obesity Review, and brings in data from research carried out around the world.

"Individuals with obesity are also more likely to experience physical ailments that make fighting Covid-19 harder, such as sleep apnoea, which increases pulmonary hypertension, or a BMI that increases difficulties in a hospital setting with intubation,” said the study’s co-author, Melinda Beck.

Barry Popkin, the head of the study, said that Covid-19 vaccines may have a diminished effect on obese people. He also said that vaccine developers should look at the data from clinical trials for obesity effect, even where they have an overall benefit