Scientists develop computational approach to understand interactions between genes

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) scientists at the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) have developed a computational approach called ‘MultiCens’ to understand the interactions between genes that are responsible for inter-organ communication within the body.

Communication among cells in different tissues and organs is pivotal to multicellular life and the molecular basis of such communication has long been studied, but genome-wide screens for genes and other biomolecules mediating tissue-tissue signaling are lacking.

To systematically identify inter-tissue mediators, IIT Madras researchers developed ‘MultiCens’ (Multilayer/Multi-tissue network Centrality measures) as the exchange of information between organs and tissues of the body is critical for the proper functioning and survival of all living organisms.

This inter-organ communication network (ICN) allows organisms to adapt to changes in their environment, assess their energy reserves, and maintain overall well-being, the IIT-M said on Tuesday, adding that the research represents a significant advancement in the development of methods to understand inter-organ communication and its implications.

The findings of this research have been published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal PLOS Computational Biology, which was co-authored by IIT-M researchers Dr Tarun Kumar, Dr. Sanga Mitra, Prof. B Ravindran and Prof. Manikandan Narayanan, along with Intel Corporation researcher Dr Ramanathan Sethuraman.

Prof B Ravindran, Mindtree Faculty Fellow and Head, RBC-DSAI, IIT-M said much of the research on the Inter-organ Communication Network (ICN) has primarily involved experiments on model organisms like the fruit fly, which may not directly apply to humans and other non-model organisms.

“Moreover, the experimental techniques used can be time-consuming due to the numerous interactions between biomolecules in different tissues. As a result, our knowledge of the ICN is currently incomplete,” Ravindran said, adding there is a need for alternative methods of analysing ICNs in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of their role in maintaining good health and addressing diseases.

The researchers from IIT Madras have created an innovative computational method to study the connections between the genes responsible for different organs and tissues. They utilised the genomic information available for various tissues to develop a method called ‘MultiCens.’ There are several research applications of this tool.

The scientists said they explored applications of MultiCens in two diverse settings – in one setting, they predicted genes closely associated with hormones, which are essential for numerous bodily functions; and in another, they unveiled changes in gene interactions within and across different brain regions affected by Alzheimer's disease.”

“The application can be further expanded to understanding cancer metastasis, as cancer originates in a single organ and in due course of time spreads to others,” Dr. Sanga Mitra, a seasoned researcher in applications of bioinformatics methods and biological interpretation of the resulting predictions, added.