Chandrayaan-3 soft landing planned at 5:47 pm on Aug 23

Soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 planned at 5:47 pm on August 23, says ISRO chief

ISRO Chairman Somanath said the craft's infusion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1.

PTI
PTI, Sriharikota,
  • Jul 14 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 18:26 ist
Chandrayaan-3. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

India's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 will attempt the technically challenging soft landing on lunar surface on August 23, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after the successful launch of the estimated Rs 600 crore mission, Somanath said the craft's infusion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1.

Also Read: What is a 'soft landing'? Why is it crucial for the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

The soft landing has been planned at 5.47 pm on August 23, more than a month after Chandrayaan-3 took off from the spaceport here piggybacking on the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, he added.

India News
Space
Science News
Chandrayaan-3

