Air pollution could be driving rise in antibiotic resistance, new Lancet study finds

'Antibiotic resistance and air pollution are each in their own right among the greatest threats to global health. Until now, we didn't have a clear picture of the possible links between the two, but this work suggests the benefits of controlling air pollution could be two-fold: not only will it reduce the harmful effects of poor air quality, it could also play a major role in combatting the rise and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria,' said lead author Hong Chen, Zhejiang University, China.