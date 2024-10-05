Antarctica turning green 'dramatically', trend accelerated over years, study finds

<p>New Delhi: Antarctica is turning green "dramatically", with the trend accelerated by more than 30 per cent in recent years, compared to the past three decades, a new study has found.</p>.<p>Researchers found that vegetation cover across the Antarctic Peninsula increased more than tenfold -- from less than a square kilometre to almost 12 square kilometres -- between 1986 and 2021.</p>.<p>The researchers, including those at the University of Exeter, UK, used satellite data to estimate the "greening" rate of the Antarctic Peninsula in response to climate change.</p>.<p>"This recent acceleration in the rate of change in vegetation cover (2016-2021) coincides with a marked decrease in sea-ice extent in Antarctica over the same period," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.</p>.Depression leaves its imprint on the brain.<p>The study provides evidence that a widespread greening trend, across the Antarctic Peninsula, is under way and accelerating, they said.</p>.<p>Antarctica has been shown to be warming faster than the global average, with extreme heat events becoming more common.</p>.<p>"The plants we find on the Antarctic Peninsula -- mostly mosses -- grow in perhaps the harshest conditions on Earth," corresponding author Thomas Roland, University of Exeter, said.</p>.<p>While only a tiny fraction of the landscape -- still largely dominated by snow, ice and rock -- is colonised by plant life, that tiny fraction has grown "dramatically", showing that even this vast and isolated 'wilderness' is affected by human-caused climate change, Roland said.</p>.<p>Corresponding author Oliver Bartlett, University of Hertfordshire, UK, said that as the climate warms and these plant ecosystems establish themselves more, it is likely that the greening will increase.</p>.<p>"Soil in Antarctica is mostly poor or non-existent, but this increase in plant life will add organic matter, and facilitate soil formation -- potentially paving the way for other plants to grow," Bartlett said.</p>.<p>Calling for further research to look into the processes that are driving the greening trend, the researchers said that the study raised serious concerns about the future of Antarctica.</p>.<p>"The sensitivity of the Antarctic Peninsula's vegetation to climate change is now clear and, under future (human-caused) warming, we could see fundamental changes to the biology and landscape of this iconic and vulnerable region," Roland said.</p>.<p>"In order to protect Antarctica, we must understand these changes and identify precisely what is causing them," he added. </p>