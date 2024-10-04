Chilean scientists develop reversible dog neutering vaccine

<p>Santiago: Findley is a lucky dog. The small white and brown Chilean terrier is one of the first dogs in the world to get neutered without having to go under the knife.</p><p>The procedure happened in his home in Santiago while he was being held by his owner, receiving treats during and after, and he later scampered off like nothing had happened.</p><p>There was no sedation or surgical procedure, just a simple injection that the developers say is an immunocastration vaccine called Egalitte. Leonardo Saenz, a veterinarian and professor at the University of Chile who developed the vaccine, says it works by blocking the hormone in charge of reproduction and is reversible.</p> .<p>"If we have (that hormone) blocked, we don't release gonadotropin and therefore don't release sexual hormones and the animal is in a state of castration," he explained.</p><p>The vaccine can be used for both males and females and costs about 50,000 Chilean Pesos ($54). It requires a veterinarian's prescription and evaluation to ensure the dog is a suitable candidate.</p><p>Saenz said the product could also help neuter animals on a wider scale since it's less invasive and complicated than surgical castration.</p><p>"An injection is a lot easier and you can vaccinate a larger number of animals if you need to do reproduction control," he said.</p><p>The simplicity and ability to have the castration reversed is what made Findley's owner, Tamara Zamorano, pick the procedure.</p><p>"With the other treatment, castration, we were a little afraid," Zamorano said. "Aside from being simple, it's reversible, so if we want to breed him, when the time is right, we can."</p><p>Findley did not comment on the procedure, but he did squirm a bit during the injection. Later, he happily licked the veterinarian's hand and continued on with his day. ($1 = 923.7900 Chilean pesos)</p><p>(Reporting by Nicolas Cortes; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Bill Berkrot)</p>