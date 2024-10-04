Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Chilean scientists develop reversible dog neutering vaccine

The procedure happened in his home in Santiago while he was being held by his owner, receiving treats during and after, and he later scampered off like nothing had happened.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 16:32 IST
Science NewsVaccineDog

Follow us on :

Follow Us