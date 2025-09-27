Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Climate change: Clownfish's survival strategy for hotter weathers

In a study published in the journal iScience, researchers at OIST raised young clownfish in labs under two conditions: one at the normal reef temperature of 28°C and another at 31°C.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 23:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 23:18 IST
Climate ChangeScience NewsFishSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us