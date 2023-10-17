Explained | Will the next supercontinent really drive mammals to extinction?

There have been several supercontinental eras in the past; each were forged when tectonic plates—giant slabs of solid rock floating atop Earth’s mantle—thrust landmasses together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. A supercontinent’s assembly is a leisurely thing because tectonic plates annually shift their positions at roughly the same rate at which toenails grow. The most recent supercontinent, known as Pangaea, formed more than 300 million years ago and gradually disintegrated across the next hundred million years. And should researchers’ projection of the future be correct, the next one, dubbed Pangaea Ultima, will form around Earth’s equator 250 million years from now, with potentially ruinous effects. According to a recent study published in Nature Geoscience, Pangaea Ultima’s rise will likely lead to a precipitous fall in biodiversity caused by scorching surface temperatures that could render more than 90 percent of that future supercontinent uninhabitable for mammalian life.