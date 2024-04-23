Generative AI arrives in the gene editing world of CRISPR

Generative AI technologies are driven by what scientists call a neural network, a mathematical system that learns skills by analyzing vast amounts of data. The image creator Midjourney, for example, is underpinned by a neural network that has analyzed millions of digital images and the captions that describe each of those images. The system learned to recognize the links between the images and the words. So when you ask it for an image of a rhinoceros leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge, it knows what to do.