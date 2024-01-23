Innovative wound dressing that stops blood loss within minutes may help save road accident victims

New Delhi: A new wound dressing crafted by Indian and US scientists from the skeletal remains of shellfish may help in quick control of rapid traumatic bleeding episodes that account for 40 per cent of road accident deaths

Although commercialised over a decade ago, the scientists on Monday for the first time unveiled through a research study the science underlying the patch-like dressing that can stop massive bleeding within minutes and is widely used by the military in 40 countries including the Indian Army.

Experiments in animal models and a clinical study revealed that the patch rapidly absorbed blood and concentrated clotting components to reduce blood loss and stop bleeding quickly, even in the presence of anticoagulants (blood thinners) that are used by many on medical advice.

“The patch can stop the blood loss for all within 9 minutes whereas two other alternatives take 30 minutes and two hours respectively,” Raghunath A Mashelkar, former director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and a member of the team that published the study, told DH.

Road accidents have emerged as one of the biggest killers in India with more than 1.5 lakh deaths every year. A large number of such deaths have excessive blood loss as the main cause. The made-in-India patch, according to the scientists, can prevent many such deaths.

Years ago bioengineer Leo Mavley had a personal experience of a road accident victim, which eventually led him to develop the pad using chitosan - a molecule derived from crustacean shells. The pad also contains an engineered, porous microstructure to stop massive bleeding.