ISRO and Australian space agency sign for cooperation in human space flight

The IA enables cooperation between both space agencies on crew and crew module recovery for Gaganyaan missions, the country's first crewed spaceflight programme, it said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 10:09 IST
