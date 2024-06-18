Large brain of foetus could be hint of severe autism: Study

New Delhi: Unusually higher levels of grey matter in foetuses during the first trimester of pregnancy could signal severe autism, marked by lifelong difficulties in social and cognitive skills and possibly not being able to speak, according to a new study.

Researchers said that the biological basis differentiating mild and severe (or profound) autism in children develops in the first weeks and months in their embryo stages, which immediately follows conception.

The most important symptoms of profound and mild autism are experienced in the social affective and communication domains, but to different degrees of severity, according to the international team of researchers led by those at the University of California (UC) San Diego, US.

For the study, they used stem cells derived from blood samples of ten children with autism and of six children without for creating "mini brains" - lab models of the brain's cerebral cortex, resembling those when the children were in their embryonic stage of development.

The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain's surface. Stem cells are special human cells that can be made to develop into different types, including brain cells.