Research push for climate data programme

Bengaluru: The National Information System for Climate and Environment Studies (NICES) is set to have increased engagement with academics and researchers to address climate change-related challenges.
NICES is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the Department of Space, along with other ministries and institutions, under the framework of the National Action Plan on Climate Change. It was conceptualised in 2012 as part of efforts to monitor climate variability and climate change from space.
The programme will now bring in research institutions to approach the challenges of climate change through multidisciplinary scientific investigations. Project proposals have been invited from scientists, academics, and researchers affiliated with government organisations, and government-recognised institutions, universities, and departments. The projects are expected to be completed within three years.
NICES generates and disseminates long-term essential climate variables (ECVs) derived from Indian and other earth observation satellites. ECVs are critical to the characterisation of the earth’s climate as they track climate change at a global scale. Since its inception, NICES has developed and made accessible over 70 geophysical variables related to terrestrial, ocean, and atmospheric conditions. The existing set of NICES geophysical products that meet quality requirements has been utilised for documenting climate change and its impacts.
Proposals can be submitted for projects in the atmosphere, ocean, terrestrial, and cryospheric domains. The potential themes include space-based ECVs and climate indicators, climate change challenges like impact on marine biodiversity and ocean warming, weather extremes, and climate services like identification of vulnerability hotspots. The last date for the submission of proposals is April 30.
