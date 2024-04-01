Research push for climate data programme

NICES generates and disseminates long-term essential climate variables (ECVs) derived from Indian and other earth observation satellites. ECVs are critical to the characterisation of the earth’s climate as they track climate change at a global scale. Since its inception, NICES has developed and made accessible over 70 geophysical variables related to terrestrial, ocean, and atmospheric conditions. The existing set of NICES geophysical products that meet quality requirements has been utilised for documenting climate change and its impacts.