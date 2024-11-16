Home
Sea cucumbers: The moppers of the ocean floor

Sea cucumbers, as part of their scavenger diet, devour coral disease-causing bacteria and the decaying ‘food’ that the bacteria thrived on. As a result, corals growing around them were relatively disease-free and healthy.
Spoorthy Raman
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 01:23 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 01:23 IST
