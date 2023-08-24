Chandrayaan-3: Isro scripts stellar comeback after a 4-year hiatus

While the tears that rolled down Sivan’s cheek and the embrace he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on that fateful day saddened 1.4 billion Indians, Sivan’s successor S Somanath, gave them unforgettable joy when he stood up from his seat, clapped and announced to the world: “India is on the Moon”.

In between hundreds of scientists and engineers scoured loads of data to identify the mistake and did everything to ensure failure doesn’t happen.

“In Chandrayaan-2, the craft’s ability to handle parameter variations or dispersions was limited. This time, we expanded those scopes further and looked at everything that could go wrong. Instead of doing a success-based design, we went for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. We examined what can fail and how to protect them,” Somanath told journalists in Delhi last month.