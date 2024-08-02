Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to lead India-US mission to International Space Station, announces ISRO

Bengaluru: ISRO on Friday said its Human Space Flight Centre has entered into a space flight agreement with Axiom Space Inc, USA for its Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

A National Mission Assignment Board has recommended two 'gaganyatris' as prime and backup mission pilot for this mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (prime) and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (backup).

“The assigned crewmembers will be finally approved to fly to the International Space Station by the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel (MCOP). The recommended gaganyatris will commence their training for the mission from the first week of August 2024,” ISRO said in a statement.