ISRO to launch Venus Orbiter Mission on March 29, 2028

An experts review committee has recommended for the Rs-1,236 crore mission 16 Indian payloads, two Indian-international collaborative payloads, and one international payload.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:41 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:41 IST
