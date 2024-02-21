Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine now human-rated

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) notified that its CE20 cryogenic engine now human-rated for Gaganyaan missions. The qualification test for its human rating reached its completion on February 13, 2024.
According to ISRO's official website, CE20 cryogenic engine powers the cryogenic stage of the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle for Gaganyaan missions.
The qualification tests, involved life demonstration tests, endurance tests, and performance assessment under nominal operating conditions, as well as off-nominal conditions.
"In order to qualify, four engines have undergone 39 hot firing tests under different operating conditions for a cumulative duration of 8810 seconds against the minimum human rating qualification standard requirement of 6350 seconds", the website said.
Additionally, ISRO has successfully completed acceptance tests of the flight engine identified for the first unmanned Gaganyaan (G1) mission tentatively scheduled for Q2 of 2024.
"This engine will power the upper stage of the human-rated LVM3 vehicle and has a thrust capability of 19 to 22 tonnes with a specific impulse of 442.5 seconds", the website added.
(Published 21 February 2024, 06:43 IST)