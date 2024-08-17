National Space Day: IIA to host talk on Chandrayaan today

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) will organise a public talk on India’s Chandrayaan missions at its campus in Koramangala, on Saturday, at 4.30 pm.
The talk by Shyama Narendranath, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s U R Rao Satellite Centre, is being organised as a precursor to the National Space Day celebrations. Titled ‘To the Moon!’, the talk will cover the scientific significance of the moon, and the three Chandrayaan missions.
IIA said the event is open to the public, and members of the audience are expected to be at the venue at 3.30 pm. The talk can also be followed on IIA’s YouTube channel.
Ahead of the talk, IIA will also host a screening of space mission videos (3.30 pm), and an informal quiz on the moon (3.45 pm).
National Space Day will be celebrated on August 23, in commemoration of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon, on August 23, 2023. The celebrations are organised around the theme – ‘Touching lives while touching the Moon: India’s space saga’.
Published 16 August 2024, 23:20 IST