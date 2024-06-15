Plane-sized asteroid approaching Earth, warns NASA: Report

As part of ongoing efforts to monitor Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has found an asteroid identified as 2024 LB4 approaching the Earth.

About 98 feet in diametric measurements, the asteroid whose size is approximately of a commercial airliner, is on a route which will bring it within the radius of 18,00,000 miles of the Earth, according to a report by The Times of India.

The day when the asteroid swooshes past Earth at the speed of 7.50 km per second, has been predicted as June 16, 2024.

Though the size of the asteroid seems to be quite enough, the distance at which 2024 LB4 is going to pass the Earth is considered safe as it is almost eight times of the distance between the Earth and Moon.

Through its Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) keeps an eye on such celestial objects.

Using telescopes and radar systems, the CNEOS has been calculating the size, orbits and hazards of such asteroids.