Private US moon lander reaches lunar orbit ahead of touchdown attempt

A moon lander built by Houston-based company Intuitive Machines reached lunar orbit on Wednesday, heading for an attempt at the first U.S. touchdown on Earth's nearest celestial neighbor in more than 50 years, and the first ever by a private spacecraft.

The six-legged Nova-C lander, dubbed Odysseus, entered a circular orbit 57 miles (92 km) above the lunar surface after firing its main rocket thruster for nearly seven minutes in an orbital insertion maneuver, the company said in an online statement.

Assuming all goes according to plan, the robot spacecraft was expected to gradually lower its orbit over the next 24 hours and land at crater Malapert A near the moon's south pole at 5:49 p.m. EST (2249 GMT) on Thursday, carrying a suite of NASA science instruments and technology demonstrations.

Odysseus remains "in excellent health," the company said, adding that for the duration of its lunar orbit roughly 239,000 miles (384,000 km) from Earth, mission controllers in Houston would monitor flight data from the spacecraft and transmit images of the moon.

Odysseus was launched six days ago, on Feb. 15, atop a Falcon 9 rocket built and flown by Elon Musk's California-based company SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

If the landing succeeds, the IM-1 mission would represent the first controlled descent to the lunar surface by a U.S. spacecraft since Apollo 17, when NASA's last crewed moon mission carried Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt landed there in 1972.