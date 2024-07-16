Scientists discover cave on moon that could be used as shelter for astronauts

An Italian-led team of scientists have confirmed that a cave exists on the moon located at the 'Sea of Tranquility'.

According to a report by News18, the scientists have reported that there is an evident cave at a distance of approximately 250 miles from Apollo 11's landing and from the spot where Neil Armstrong had landed about 55 years ago.

The pit is said to be accessible through the deepest pit known until now on the moon, which was caused due to the collapse of a lava tube.

Analysing radar measurements through NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, scientists along with researchers have compared the results of the cave's dimensions with the lava tubes on Earth.

According to scientists, only the initial area of the cavity can be checked, who have also estimated that the radar data has revealed that its dimensions are at least 130 feet wide, and its lengths are about tens of yards or maybe more.