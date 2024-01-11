XPoSat payload captures light from supernova remnant

Cas A is the remnant of a supernova explosion and is located 11,000 light years away from the earth. Observations on Cas A are used to evaluate the performance of instruments in space.

XSPECT is developed by the space astronomy group of the U R Rao Satellite Centre. The payload, with its long-duration capabilities, is expected to record continuous observations that will help analyse the universe’s high-energy phenomena in greater detail.

Launched on January 1, XPoSat carries two payloads in a low earth orbit and the mission is aimed at providing a greater understanding of astronomical X-ray sources. XSPECT engages in continuous, long-term spectral and temporal studies of X-ray sources and the primary payload, POLIX (POLarimeter Instrument in X-rays), investigates polarisation in medium-energy X-rays.

X-ray polarimetry is used to study the sources of cosmic rays, black holes, neutron stars etc. The polarimetric measurements provided by POLIX – the degree and angle of polarisation – are expected to significantly improve the understanding of complex processes of emission from astronomical sources.