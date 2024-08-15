Thin-film solar panel: Scientists find new coating to generate energy from any object

New research done to use the solar power to generate energy will be a major development in generating energy.
The report about this experiment was published on the website of Oxford University which is carried out by scientists from the university. They have developed a micro thin material that is flexible and can be attached on any surface to generate energy.
It is 100 times thinner than human hair and this light absorbing coating can be placed on any surface.
As the world is transitioning to solar power gradually, this solar coating makes it an efficient development. Most solar power absorbing panels use silicon; however, the new coating will use materials like 'perovskites', which are said to be more efficient in absorbing the suns energy. It can also absorb more light which means it will produce more energy.
The general solar panels can catch upto 22 per cent of sunlight and then produce energy, however with the new development, 27 per cent of light can be captured.
Junke Wang, one of the scientists said that this is an important development as more solar power without any silicon-based panels can be captured.
"We can envisage perovskite coatings being applied to broader types of surfaces to generate cheap solar power, such as the roof of cars and buildings and even the backs of mobile phones," he said as per the report.
He also said that if this is successful to generate solar energy, the silicon panels won't be needed in the longer term.
Professor of Renewable Energy Henry Snaith said that the latest innovation can be useful in many fields. The report quoted him saying that, "The latest innovations in solar materials and techniques demonstrated in our labs could become a platform for a new industry, manufacturing materials to generate solar energy more sustainably and cheaply by using existing buildings, vehicles, and objects."
Published 15 August 2024, 05:51 IST