Thin-film solar panel: Scientists find new coating to generate energy from any object

New research done to use the solar power to generate energy will be a major development in generating energy.

The report about this experiment was published on the website of Oxford University which is carried out by scientists from the university. They have developed a micro thin material that is flexible and can be attached on any surface to generate energy.

It is 100 times thinner than human hair and this light absorbing coating can be placed on any surface.

As the world is transitioning to solar power gradually, this solar coating makes it an efficient development. Most solar power absorbing panels use silicon; however, the new coating will use materials like 'perovskites', which are said to be more efficient in absorbing the suns energy. It can also absorb more light which means it will produce more energy.

The general solar panels can catch upto 22 per cent of sunlight and then produce energy, however with the new development, 27 per cent of light can be captured.