Two reasons I’m sceptical about psychedelic science

However, my initial optimism about psychedelics and their potential has changed into scepticism about the science behind much of the media hype. This is due to a closer scrutiny of the empirical evidence. Yes, at face value it seems as if psychedelic therapy can cure mental disease. But on closer inspection, the story is not that straightforward.

The main reason? The empirical evidence for the efficacy of and the working mechanisms underlying psychedelic therapy is far from clear.

Two issues

I wrote a critical review paper with my colleague Eiko Fried in which we listed the problems with the current clinical trials on psychedelic therapy. The main concern is called the “breaking blind problem”. In psychedelic studies, patients easily figure out if they have been randomly assigned to the psychedelic or the placebo group, simply because of the profound mind-altering effects of psychedelic substances.

This breaking-of-the-blind can actually result in placebo effect in patients in the psychedelic group: they finally get the treatment they’d been hoping for and they start feeling better. But it can also result in frustration and disappointment in patients assigned to the control group. They were hoping to get a miracle cure but now find out they will have to spend six hours on a placebo pill with their therapist.

As a consequence, any difference in therapeutic outcomes between the psychedelic and the placebo group is largely driven by these placebo and nocebo effects. (A nocebo effect is when a harmless treatment causes side-effects or worsening of symptoms because the person believes they may occur or expects them to occur.)

Knowing who received what also affects the therapists, who may be motivated to get more out of the therapy session if their patient got the “real deal”. And this problem is impossible to control for in so-called randomised controlled trials – still the gold standard in evaluating the effectiveness of drugs and treatments.

Also, non-clinical research on psychedelics faces problems. You may recall the graphic of a brain on psilocybin compared to one on a placebo (see below). Psilocybin increases the connections between different brain areas, which is represented in a colourful array of connecting lines.

This has become known as the “entropic brain hypothesis”. Psychedelics make your brain more flexible such that it returns to a child-like state of openness, novelty and surprise. This mechanism in turn has been hypothesised to underlie psychedelic therapy’s efficacy: by “liberating your brain” psychedelics can change entrenched and maladaptive patterns and behaviour. However, it turns out the picture is much more complicated than that.

Psychedelics constrict the blood vessels in your body and brain and this causes problems in the measurement of brain signals with MRI machines.

The graphic of the entropic brain may simply reflect the fact that the blood flow in the brain is dramatically altered under psilocybin. Also, it is far from clear what entropy exactly means – let alone how it can be measured in the brain.