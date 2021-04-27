Speak Out - April 27, 2021

As the country sank deeper into its worst humanitarian crisis triggered by the Covid-19 carnage, West Bengal Monday celebrated the 'festival of democracy' amid cacophonous cries for more votes for a poll three days away.
BJP president J P Nadda, who addressed poll rallies through the day, held a press conference at a hotel in Kolkata where he defended the EC and the BJP's conduct. "Holding elections is a constitutional obligation which the Election Commission has to fulfil," he said and reminded "institutions" about the need for "modesty" of words.
The Alphonso mango wars
'Our negligence has earned us the Covid wrath'
Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes
Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?