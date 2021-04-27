Speak Out - April 27, 2021

As the country sank deeper into its worst humanitarian crisis triggered by the Covid-19 carnage, West Bengal Monday celebrated the 'festival of democracy' amid cacophonous cries for more votes for a poll three days away.

BJP president J P Nadda, who addressed poll rallies through the day, held a press conference at a hotel in Kolkata where he defended the EC and the BJP's conduct. "Holding elections is a constitutional obligation which the Election Commission has to fulfil," he said and reminded "institutions" about the need for "modesty" of words.

Read more