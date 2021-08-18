Speak Out: August 18, 2021

Speak Out: August 18, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 18 2021, 06:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 06:07 ist
Credit: DHNS

President Joe Biden offered a defiant defense Monday of his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, blaming the swift collapse of the Afghan government and chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport on the refusal of the country’s military to stand and fight in the face of the Taliban advance.

Speaking to the American people from the East Room after returning briefly to the White House from Camp David, Biden said he had no regrets about his decision to end the longest war in United States history. But he lamented that two decades of support failed to turn the Afghan military into a force capable of securing its own country.

"We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001, and make sure al-Qaida could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again. We did that. We severely degraded al-Qaida in Afghanistan. We never gave up the hunt for Osama bin Laden and we got him," he said.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Taliban
Speak Out

What's Brewing

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

 