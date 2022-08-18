Speak Out: August 18, 2022

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described Rohingyas as a "threat to national security" and said, "Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of appeasement keeping the national security at bay."
Bhatia further asked why was it that in the meeting held on July 29, chaired by the chief secretary of Delhi, "a hasty decision was taken that all these infiltrators would be shifted to the houses being built for EWS."
