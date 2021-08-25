Speak Out: August 25, 2021

There is a threat to Union minister Narayan Rane's life in police custody, a BJP legislator in Maharashtra claimed on Tuesday.
State minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil, meanwhile, said Rane should be given "shock treatment" as he has lost his "balance".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | On a monetising spree
Rock stars react to death of Charlie Watts
In Pics: How top popular websites used to look like
AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions
UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India
'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'
Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant
RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study