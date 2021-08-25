Speak Out: August 25, 2021

Speak Out: August 25, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 25 2021, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 06:47 ist

There is a threat to Union minister Narayan Rane's life in police custody, a BJP legislator in Maharashtra claimed on Tuesday.

State minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil, meanwhile, said Rane should be given "shock treatment" as he has lost his "balance".

