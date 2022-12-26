Speak Out: December 26, 2022

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday said the Congress has not been able to decide on it stand on Lord Ram, while slamming the party over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that the BJP has 'separated' Ram and Sita.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress
Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students
Christmas celebrated with fervour across India
A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota
Candied peels of wonder
A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi
Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?
Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow