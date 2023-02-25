Speak Out: February 25, 2023

Commenting on the attempted suicide by a medical student in Telangana, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that it was a case of 'love jihad'.

"I’m clearly saying it’s a love jihad case. Love jihad cases have increased in Telangana & Hindu women are being harassed, trapped, cheated. They are receiving money from abroad and are targeting and harassing women," said the BJP leader.

Read more