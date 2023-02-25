Case of love jihad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on medico suicide attempt

Commenting on the attempted suicide by a medical student in Telangana, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that it was a case of 'love jihad'.
"I’m clearly saying it’s a love jihad case. Love jihad cases have increased in Telangana & Hindu women are being harassed, trapped, cheated. They are receiving money from abroad and are targeting and harassing women," said the BJP leader.
Police, however, have thus far said that the woman had attempted to take her life because of "targeted harassment" by a senior doctor, who was taken into custody on Friday.
