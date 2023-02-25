Case of love jihad: BJP on medico suicide attempt

Case of love jihad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on medico suicide attempt

Police, however, have thus far said that the woman had attempted to take her life because of 'targeted harassment'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 25 2023, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 02:30 ist
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp

Commenting on the attempted suicide by a medical student in Telangana, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that it was a case of 'love jihad'.

"I’m clearly saying it’s a love jihad case. Love jihad cases have increased in Telangana & Hindu women are being harassed, trapped, cheated. They are receiving money from abroad and are targeting and harassing women," said the BJP leader.

Police, however, have thus far said that the woman had attempted to take her life because of "targeted harassment" by a senior doctor, who was taken into custody on Friday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
BJP
Telangana
India News
Indian Politics
Love jihad

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

 