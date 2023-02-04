Speak Out: February 4, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 04 2023, 06:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 06:15 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech was briefly interrupted by chants of “Adani, Adani” from the Opposition benches, as an ongoing fight between tycoon Gautam Adani and a US short seller surfaced in Parliament. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Speak Out
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Congress

